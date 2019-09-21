Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 8,238 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 167,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OSBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 85,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,234. The firm has a market cap of $383.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

