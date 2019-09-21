Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Univest Financial worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,925,000 after acquiring an additional 130,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 75.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 192,707 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 207.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 62.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 98,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Univest Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. BidaskClub cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

