Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,823,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 404,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,277. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.