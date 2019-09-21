Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 18,813 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,813 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,762,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth $87,080,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 3,758.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,871,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth $7,683,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth $21,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.08. 3,540,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,701. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.