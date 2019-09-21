Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 312,900 Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 312,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. 2,933,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,394. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC set a $11.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

