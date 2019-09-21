PTON Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, PTON has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PTON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. PTON has a market cap of $2.10 million and $25,118.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00209570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.01223367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018441 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020986 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,841,693,061 tokens. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.