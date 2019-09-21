Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 9,533 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $647,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 9.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $996,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of RGEN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,967. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.16. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

