Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,335 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,407. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,037.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $28,000,000.00. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $468,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,201,162 shares of company stock worth $895,176,581. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.