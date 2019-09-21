Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 584.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 66,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,913,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 84,764 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,707,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,692,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after buying an additional 250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 2,039,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,863. The company has a market cap of $908.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

