Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Jack in the Box by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 388,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,162. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $90.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,080 shares of company stock worth $3,047,960. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

