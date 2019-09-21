Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,780 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 147,500 shares of company stock worth $5,521,825. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $73.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of ESPR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 269,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,722. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

