Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 202 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 64.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $6,861,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $2,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $1,028,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 256,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.51. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

