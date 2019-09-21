Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,152 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 681.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares in the company, valued at $270,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond C. Mikulich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

