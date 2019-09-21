Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 24.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,675,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,610,000 after purchasing an additional 112,564 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,046,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $46,707,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $566.45. The stock had a trading volume of 536,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.07. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $571.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $267,952.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura upped their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

