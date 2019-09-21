Putnam Investments LLC Buys 13,751 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,818,000 after buying an additional 63,257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,537,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $119,105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,122,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter.

BURL traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,372. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $209.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average is $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total value of $10,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,527,324.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $170,187.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $18,310,608. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $210.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

