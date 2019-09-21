Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,295 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,611,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 642,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,402,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,397,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after acquiring an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 106.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 576,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $13,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

ALSN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 739,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,271. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

