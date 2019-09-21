Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HD Supply worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 36.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.30. 53,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

