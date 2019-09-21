Putnam Investments LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 408.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 232.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 80.5% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 86.78, a quick ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

