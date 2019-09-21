Putnam Investments LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,350,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,217,000 after buying an additional 23,581,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,658,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,347,000 after buying an additional 12,952,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,664,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,592,000 after buying an additional 5,486,637 shares during the last quarter. TT International acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,526,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 1,230,491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,190,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,503,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,317,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.46%.

ITUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.