Putnam Investments LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 197,361 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 110,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Bank of America raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

CVS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

