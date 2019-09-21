Putnam Investments LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pluralsight worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 19.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 141,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

PS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 29,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $911,328.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 74,600 shares of company stock worth $1,262,906 and sold 146,426 shares worth $4,177,217. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

