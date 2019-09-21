Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Liberty Property Trust worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Liberty Property Trust stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 879,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,526. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

