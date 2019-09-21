Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 260,198 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,198 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SEA worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 11.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 85.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

SE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. 56,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 158.33%. SEA’s revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.