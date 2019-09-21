Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 339,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $10,600,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $6,180,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $4,685,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $21.67. 116,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,619. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.