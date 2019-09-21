Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 195,757 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 195,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,371,000 after buying an additional 148,039 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 37.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $66.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.