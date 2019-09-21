Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $110.00. 1,057,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $111.23. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.