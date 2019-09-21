Putnam Investments LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 970,800 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,701,000 after buying an additional 1,610,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $79.40. 135,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC set a $85.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

