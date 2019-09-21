PVG Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 11,945 Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 574,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 428,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,054,000 after acquiring an additional 440,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 869,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

