PVG Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

PVG Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,044 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 123,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 124.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $4,426,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1,005.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. 21,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Prospect Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 139,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,549,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 237,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

