PWR Coin (PWR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $964,539.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 811.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. PWR Coin has a market cap of $964,539.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00934761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029379 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00222062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002132 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003949 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

