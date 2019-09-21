QLC Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.31 million and $331,927.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Gate.io, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

