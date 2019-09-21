Quanta Utility Token Market Capitalization Reaches $3.24 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $2,194.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quanta Utility Token Profile

QNTU is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

