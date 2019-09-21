Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 6.1%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.83, approximately 3,740,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,142,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qutoutiao by 2,551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 2,100,184 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

