Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $884,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 99,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 461.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,818,000 after buying an additional 170,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.65. 11,063,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,268. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. The company has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

