Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,368 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $239,996,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,300 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $102,186,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2,897.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,359,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,211,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

