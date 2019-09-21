Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.39. 454,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $124.74.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3723 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

