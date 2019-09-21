Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,608,000 after acquiring an additional 152,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 4,864,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,935,907. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

