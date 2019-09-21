Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 725.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 109.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,265 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 70,697 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.34. 1,409,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

