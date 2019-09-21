Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,559 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $67.26. 870,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,387,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock worth $101,304,357 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

