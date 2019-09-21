Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Shares of IDXX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.80. The stock had a trading volume of 204,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $292.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total value of $631,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.