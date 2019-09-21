Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.