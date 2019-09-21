Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,116. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

