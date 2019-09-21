Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Symantec by 96.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 14.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,082,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,787,000 after buying an additional 1,302,412 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 9.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,861,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,281,000 after buying an additional 1,249,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,461,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,183,000 after buying an additional 1,152,103 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at about $20,905,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Symantec alerts:

SYMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of SYMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.97. 66,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,268. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.