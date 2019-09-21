Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 240 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. 4,341,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

