Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 400 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 306.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 673,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

STX stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 236,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.65. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,500 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

