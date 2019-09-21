Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 120.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,452. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

