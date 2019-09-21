RBS Partners L.P. Sells 64,829 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

RBS Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,829 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties makes up 5.1% of RBS Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RBS Partners L.P. owned about 0.73% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 82.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert purchased 38,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,516,704.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.18. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,162. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 51.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

