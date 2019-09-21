RChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,150.00 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. RChain has a total market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $20,150.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RChain has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, OOOBTC, BitMart and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00210209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.01219772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018569 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020930 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, AirSwap, BitMart, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Bitinka and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.