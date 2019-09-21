Red Pulse Phoenix Price Hits $0.0071 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $733,722.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

