ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,260.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and approximately $15,260.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00940958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00226047 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Upbit, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Bittrex and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

